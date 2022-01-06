West Virginia plans to go ‘hand and hand’ with Israel on COVID vaccine

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that he is requesting that the Mountain State follow in the footsteps of Israel and start giving out the 4th dose of the COVID vaccine.

‘Israel has been the leader,’ said Gov. Justice. Gov Justice said Isreal has been giving out the 4th dose four months out from the booster.

Gov. Justice said the Biden administration has lost control of ‘this’ and the states should have control also Justice said the recommendations from Washington D.C have been a ‘dog mess.’

West Virginia plans to give the 4th dose to those 50 and older, essential workers, and those compromised.

It will save a bunch of lives, and we are going to have a run on our hospital’s Gov. Justice said on why we need to have the 4th dose.

More information will be provided at another time, Gov. Justice says he’s sending a ‘letter right now.’ to the CDC.