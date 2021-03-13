West Virginia state officials react to proposed income tax cuts

Charleston, WV (WTRF)- West Virginia State officials don’t all see eye to eye on the Governor Jim Justice’s proposed repeal of the state income tax.

According to the Governor, this will cut income taxes by half initially for most West Virginians. But not everyone is happy with it, including State Delegate Shawn Fluharty who’s a Democrat.

“Well in its current form, I don’t believe it will be successful for West Virginia.” DELEGATE SHAWN FLUHARTY, (D) WEST VIRGINIA

Republican officials like State Senator Ryan Weld also has some doubts.

“I think there are a lot of things in there that could help individuals, that could help businesses grow. But there are a number of things in that bill that give me a cause for concern.” SEN. RYAN WELD (R) West Virginia

Part of the Governor’s proposal involves the sales tax to go up by 1.5% and implementing another tax on cigarettes and soda pop to bring revenue up and promote health. He’s also proposing taxing professional services.

Meanwhile Weld and Fluharty have some concerns…not to mention what it could do to the Northern Panhandle since we’re surrounded between two different states.

“The Northern Panhandle really would be directly impacted by this.” DELEGATE SHAWN FLUHARTY, (D) WEST VIRGINIA

“We have to take into consideration the competitiveness of our state against what Pennsylvania could offer up or what Ohio could offer up. It’s a very difficult balance.” SEN. RYAN WELD, (R) West Virginia

And Fluharty doesn’t believe they are the only ones with concerns.

“I haven’t seen much support for it, to be honest with you. And I think in its current form, that’s not something that would pass through the House.” DELEGATE SHAWN FLUHARTY, (D) WEST VIRGINIA

Weld also adds the House said just Friday they are planning to rewrite the entire thing and will likely come up with different proposals, but isn’t sure what all of that will entail.