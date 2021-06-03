West Virginia State Parks Offering A New Way To Camp

Gov. Jim Justice announced today a new way to camp in style this spring and summer through a public-private partnership with Tentrr at four West Virginia State Parks.

Online reservations will be available for 37 new Tentrr campsites at Hawks Nest, Lost River, Blackwater Falls, and Cacapon Resort State Parks.

The new Tentrr campsites at Hawks Nest and Cacapon Resort State Parks will be available for occupancy starting today and the Tentrr campsites at Lost River State Park and Blackwater Falls State Park will be available for occupancy starting June 14th.

These new campsites come fully-equipped with a spacious canvas tent on a wooden deck and are furnished with a comfortable memory foam queen-size mattress, side tables, and a heater.

The new sites also include a picnic table, fire pit with a grill, a solar shower, and portable camp toilet.

Guests in these sites may also use the park’s restroom facilities.

An additional pop-up tent will be provided for extra guests, but campers will need to bring their own air mattresses or sleeping pads. Sites start at $85 for a single site and $139 for a double site.

A two-night minimum is required when booking Tentrr campsites on weekends.

“West Virginia has natural beauty and outdoor recreation unlike any other place in the world. This new camping experience is one of many ways West Virginians and visitors to our state can enjoy the incredible state parks and forests we have right in our backyard,” Gov. Justice said. “Investing in our West Virginia State Parks is a high priority for my administration because they deserve to be the very best places they can be. I thank our Tourism and DNR teams for their hard work on this partnership.”

Guests can immediately begin booking and occupancy will begin June 2nd at tentrr.com/wvsp.