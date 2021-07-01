West Virginia to be sued over violations of Clean Water Act at a coal mine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A group of environmentalists say it intends to sue West Virginia over evidence of pollutants running into waterways from a coal mine site.

The group alleges violations of the Clean Water Act at a coal mine site managed by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection in Clay and Nicholas counties. The Sierra Club, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and the West Virginia Rivers Coalition are part of the notice of intent to sue. They claim there were 780 violations of permit limits for pH, iron and aluminum since October 2016.

The lawsuit would be the latest legal attempt to improve conditions at former mines across Appalachia.