West Virginia Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for most of Northern West Virginia

Wheeling, WV (WTRF) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from the NWS Pittsburgh Office for most of the viewing area. The watch goes into effect late Wednesday night and expires at 10 AM EST Friday.

The watch if from a weather system that will bring a mixed bag of precipitation (rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain) to the area.

We will likely start off the event Wednesday night with widespread rain. From there a changeover to wintry mix and possible ice through Thursday. Light snow is likely for Friday morning.

Travel will likely be disrupted Thursday evening and possibly Friday morning.

It is still too early to determine accumulations of any precip type at this point in time.