Wetzel County Man Dies Working In Mine Tuesday Night

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(WTRF)- A Wetzel County coal miner was fatally injured overnight while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine.

Trenten J. Dille of Littleton was 26 was a section foreman.

 Initial information indicates the edge or rib of a coal support pillar fell and struck Dille

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training continues to investigate the accident.

Governor and First Lady Justice issued the following statement on Dille’s death.

“It is an absolute tragedy to lose this hard-working, dedicated young man. Cathy and I are heartbroken for his loved ones and fellow miners. We ask that you please keep this man in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Governor and First Lady Justice

