CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 13, 2021, there have been 2,053,636 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 127,282 total cases and 2,201 total deaths.

The reporting from December 22, 2020 of an 83-year old female from Hampshire County has been determined to be an error and therefore reduced the total deaths to 2,199 prior to today’s report.