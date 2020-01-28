Wetzel County Schools alert authorities of a social media threat

Wetzel County, W.VA (WTRF)- This morning, Wetzel County Schools alerted citizens, on their Facebook page, that the administration had been made aware of a student’s post on social media that was threatening in nature.

Wetzel County Schools stated that they quickly notified law enforcement who quickly investigated, took legal action against the student, and also ensured the safety of Magnolia High School for Tuesday, January 28th.

Law enforcement was on scene at Magnolia High school on Tuesday morning.

7News is working to get more information as it becomes available