What are you having to eat for the New Year?

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) To celebrate the new year, many people gather to enjoy a meal. There are even several traditional dishes that some people make specially for the holiday.

Items like pork, greens, lentils, noodles, black-eyed peas, and cabbage are each said to bring positivity in the year to come.

For example, pork is thought to bring prosperity and progress, while greens symbolize good fortune.

Starting off the year with a home cooked meal may sound appetizing, however if you’re looking to eat healthier in the new year you may want to keep a few things in mind.

Jill Spangler is the Director of Nutrition Services and Diabetes Education at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital. She says it’s important to focus on healthy eating habits because it impacts your overall health.

We wouldn’t want to do an all or none approach where you’re cutting out foods you may enjoy but having them rather in moderation. Food is like fuel to our body just like gasoline is fuel to car, so we want to put the best quality food in that we can. Jill Spangler, Director of Nutrition Services and Diabetes Education at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

She says a balanced diet plays a key role in making sure you feel your best and helps keep your immune system strong. Although we can’t say for sure that eating your green will bring you good fortune, it will bring you good health in 2022.