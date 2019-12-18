What comes next? Impeachment discussion continues…

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a reoccurring word each and every one of our viewers has heard each and every day – impeachment. But today— it’s beginning to be more real. The House is currently still discussing the impeachment, but could be hours, maybe even minutes from an official impeachment vote. How has this played out in the past and how could it play out after the House votes today.

Before President Clinton’s impeachment— the last was in the 1800’s proving just how rare the process really is. Officials are saying more than likely the impeachment will be passed on two articles—Abuse of Power, and Obstruction of Congress, but it’s the obstruction article that political science professor Brian Fitzpatrick argues is most important.

Basically, Trump has not given any documents over to the House investigation. He hasn’t allowed anyone in his administration to testify, to the extent that people in his administration have testified and went against President Trump. BRIAN FITZPATRICK- ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, POLITICAL SCIENCE, WLU

He says if the impeachment is not passed in senate– in the future, it could lead to other presidents documenting it. Which would make them feel they have the right to withhold documents as well.

Right now, since you need two thirds to remove the president, and just over half of the senate is republican, it’s very unlikely that the president will actually be removed. But nothing is certain in politics and something certainly could come out. BRIAN FITZPATRICK- ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, POLITICAL SCIENCE, WLU

But since this impeachment is running so close to the 2020 election, the real question is – how is this going to affect those candidates

I think for them, it may be a little frustrating, because it’s really tough to get traction when all the media attention is focused on the impeachment and not the upcoming Iowa Caucuses. So, for them, just trying to get their name out there, and we’re seeing them getting drowned out by a lot of the media going on. JOHN POFFENBARGER – ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, POLITICAL SCIENCE, DAVIS AND ELKINS COLLEGE

They say this is holding back the progress of the election in just eleven months. They also say the media is helping to polarize opinions because the people are only going to listen to what they want to hear. So, while you’re keeping up with the latest on the impeachment, remember–

Whether you are strong against Trump or you like everything he has done, Be objective. So, we all tend to only look at information that agrees with our points. Don’t do that. BRIAN FITZPATRICK- ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, POLITICAL SCIENCE, WLU

Both professors also noted that while the impeachment is very serious—President Trump’s poll numbers have yet to really fall for the upcoming election.

