The first case of monkeypox has hit the United States this year and it has people searching what is monkeypox?

First, what is monkeypox?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus that is classified as an orthopoxvirus.

How do you catch monkeypox?

You can get monkeypox when you come in contact with an animal or person infected with the virus. The transmission can come from broken skin, bites or scratches or blood/ fluids from an infected animal, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

What are the signs and symptoms of monkeypox?

According to the CDC, the signs and symptoms are as followed:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

The difference between monkeypox and smallpox is monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell.

7-14 days or 5-12 days is the time frame when the infection can lead to symptoms.

Is monkeypox deadly and curable?

Monkeypox does not have a proven, safe treatment according to the Cleveland Clinic but they say antiviral drugs may help. The clinic says most people get better on their own without treatment. The CDC says monkeypox has been shown to cause death in as many as 1 in 10 persons who contract the disease.