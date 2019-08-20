What is CBD? Experts at ‘Your CBD Store’ has the answer and more

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Your CBD Store recently opened a new store in Moundsville two months ago but the question remains — what is CBD?

‘CBD’ and ‘cannabis’ are often times grouped together but in reality, they are completely different.

In fact, CBD contains less than .3 percent of THC, which is the legal limit allowed for THC in the Mountain State.

CBD is beginning to pop up everywhere, from chocolate to pet treats and moisturizers.

“CBD is a cannabidiol,” said Korrie O’Donnel, Owner of Your CBD Store in Moundsville. “It comes from industrial hemp plant. It’s responsible for a wide range of possible health benefits.”

Those benefits can be most helpful for those who have a dysfunctional endocannabinoid system.

“That’s when it most often helps somebody,” said O’Donnel. “When they’ve really tried everything, and then, they try this and they’re like ‘wow’.”

However, O’Donnel has her own agenda for her CBD store. She believes CBD could be the gateway to reversing the opioid epidemic.

“We actually have someone on our staff that has dealt with an opioid addiction,” said O’Donnel. “So, I feel like the customers that we’ve had in here have felt very comfortable discussing that problem with someone who has been through it.”

In terms of CBD showing up on drug tests, well, that remains to be seen because the answer is still uncertain.

O’Donnel suggests openly speaking with your employer about using CBD.

There are only 400 Your CBD Store locations across the country.

The chain gets their product from Colorado and placed No. 1 in oil tincture and pain cream at the ‘U.S. CBD’ expo this year.