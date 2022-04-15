Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – We’re all looking forward to our Peeps and Easter baskets on Sunday.

But for Christians, the Lenten season and Holy Week holds a deeper meaning, one that gets to the core of the entire faith.

Today, we’re in the middle of the Triduum, three days in which believers remember Jesus’s passion, death and resurrection.

Yesterday was Holy Thursday, commemorating the Last Supper, while today is Good Friday, recognizing His death on the cross.

The pastor of St. Michael’s Church in Wheeling says this week helps believers realize the spiritual significance of Easter Sunday.

He invites us to participate in him through the Passion, through his death, but then he asks us to participate with him also in the glory of his resurrection. Rev. Carlos Melocoton, Pastor, St. Michael Parish

Saturday’s Easter Vigil is also the time when those converting to the Catholic faith are recognized as full members of the church, adding to the weekend’s celebration.