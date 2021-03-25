What the COVID-19 epidemic has done to change journalism

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping the world, as we even speak.

Still over a year in, and life isn’t the way we it used to be, from economic shut downs to working from home, and even interacting in new ways. Journalism itself is also changing.

“Storytelling, which I think is at the heart of what we do, suffers a little when you can’t actually put a camera and a human being in that environment.” Eric Minor, Journalism Career advisor at West Virginia University

And over a year in, the COVID-19 virus has changed journalism.

But it isn’t the end of the era for traditional journalism in spite of an epidemic. Rather, it may just be the beginning of what journalism is turning into

“This is another one of the technological evolutions that truly is going to force the profession to evolve, but not dissolve and not go away.” Eric Minor, Journalism Career advisor at West Virginia University

Meanwhile today journalism may be more challenging at times, as it continues to evolve.

“I can only imagine that it proposes challenges for going out into the field, and being able to go in specific locations.” Ryan McCullough, Associate Professor of communication at West Liberty University

But in other ways, journalism has become not so difficult.

“I think the language of broadcast TV is going to change and probably remain that way. I think it’s increased access. It’s much easier to eliminate travel time as long as the messages are clear. You can understand and hear what they’re saying, that’s often enough.” Eric Minor, Journalism Career advisor at West Virginia University

And journalism professors believe it had no choice but to change, as the surrounding world is also changing.

Journalism has turned to virtual interviews, prioritizing social and digital platforms, and even at some stations, journalists are anchoring and reporting straight from their home.

“Digital platforms have the advantage of being accessible.” Ryan McCullough, Associate Professor of communication at West Liberty University

“I think we’re probably getting better at doing that through zoom, just by necessity. But something’s still missing from that.” Eric Minor, Journalism Career advisor at West Virginia University

Which he says is also changing the way we communicate… beyond just journalism.

“I think that’s probably even bigger than a journalism question, but sort of a human communication question is ‘how we adapt to only have to interact in this way’.” Eric Minor, Journalism Career advisor at West Virginia University

Even post pandemic, journalism professors believe we’ll still have to interact like this, at least in some ways, once it’s all in the past. And it won’t just continue to affect journalism but everyday life too.

As we continue to move forward in the pandemic, journalism professors say journalism is adapting when it comes to the overall strategy of delivering content and information.