What veterans need to know if they’re doing a job search

(WTRF) — Any veterans doing a job search… listen up!

The Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, also known as VETS, can help you find a career. It’s for veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses.

They offer a Transition Assistance Program specifically for those transitioning out of the service. It involves a mandatory one-day employment preparation workshop and two optional two-day workshops. One’s for exploring careers and prepares you for technical careers. The other prepares you for general employment.

And if you qualify but aren’t sure this is for you, the West Virginia State director of US Labor Department’s VETS says they are there to help.

“We will help you overcome your barriers to employment, help you make those important decisions and be with you every step of the way from the moment you walk in the door to the moment you start your dream career.” Cheryl Stiles, West Virginia State director of US Labor Department’s VETS

There’s other opportunities to look into as well, like the American Job Centers. They can help veterans, military spouses, and any job seekers with resume assistance, interviewing skills, and general job preparation.

If you’d like to get more information on the American Job Center, just go to CareerOneStop.org, or you could go to DOL.org to learn about VETS.