Wheeling anticipates annual Vintage Raceboat Regatta

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 14th Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta returns to Heritage Port during Labor Day weekend.

About 50 raceboats are anticipated to participate in this year’s event.

Regatta Co-Director Debbie Joseph says this event is the only one in the area to use the Ohio River so extensively.

“We are bringing raceboats, vintage raceboats, from all across the county,” said Joseph. “So, we truly are a cross-the-country event this year.”

The Raceboat Regatta is free to the public and any proceeds earned from the event will go to benefit Easter Seals.

WesBanco will be this year’s title sponsor of the event.

For more information, please visit their website.