WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Chasity Skelton was in her late twenties when she overdosed, and paramedics had to bring her back to life.

After being in cardiac arrest for seven minutes, she literally opened her eyes to doctors announcing her own time of death, but her eyes were opened figuratively as well.

Now, she is a successful business owner and creator of Works-of-Heart Candles and Creations in Wheeling, and she says this is nothing she had ever seen for herself.

I thank God every day, every single day, that I’m still here, that I still pushed forward because I never thought I would be a functioning member of society again, let alone own my own business, or win an award for it and I have, and every day it gets better. It does. It gets so much better. Chasity Skelton, Owner of Works-of-Heart Candles & Creations

Her flourishing business is the result of her diversion of energy into her passion for creating and making things, and she makes everything from jewelry to candles.

Works-of-Heart is exactly that. If you buy something from Works-of-Heart, you are getting your own unique ‘works of heart.’ Chasity Skelton, Owner of Works-of-Heart Candles & Creations

Chasity sees a future for Works-of-Heart and hopes to soon get into something she calls ‘Candle Catering,” but her outlook on her life was not always so optimistic.

Chasity was addicted to pain pills, heroin, and eventually methamphetamine at one point in her life, and she went from having it all – to having what she says felt like nothing.

You look at them, like a needle, a meth pipe – they’re so small, but you can fit everything in them. They hold your dreams, your hopes, your wishes, your kids, your family, your car, your house. Everything fits inside of there. It’s so not worth it. Chasity Skelton, Owner of Works-of-Heart Candles & Creations

She wants her message to anyone struggling to be to “never give up” because there IS always something left for you.

Works-of-Heart Candles and Creations has allowed Chasity to be a South East USA Prestige Award Winner of 2022 out of hundreds of thousands of nominees, and she wants everyone to know that you can do anything you put your mind to.

There is always hope. If you’re still alive, you still have a chance to change anything. It can go either way, as long as you want it – you have to want it. You have to put all of yourself into it, and you can be successful. I never thought I would be called the 2022 Handmade Candle Specialist of the Year, but now I am. It still blows my mind. Chasity Skelton, Owner of Works-of-Heart Candles & Creations

You can find her work at works-of-heartllc.com.