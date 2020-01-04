Wheeling Central receives drug-free PSA award at CRC

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – United States Attorney Bill Powell has named Wheeling Central Catholic High School the winner of a drug-free public service announcement contest that started at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.

The contest encouraged students from across the Northern District of West Virginia to share the message of the dangers of drugs in a PSA. This contest was open to all high schools in the district’s 32 counties.

“We spent a lot of time obviously prosecuting record-numbers of opioid folks, dealers and others,” said Powell. “But we really spent a whole lot of time on the prevention end and what we try to do is educate them early so we don’t see them again later.”

All of the PSAs were judge by a panel of law enforcement partner, including U.S. Attorney Bill Powell. Since Wheeling Central’s drug-free club was named the winner, their PSA will be shared with media outlets across the district for airing.