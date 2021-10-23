Wheeling City Council discusses anti-hair discrimination law

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Human Rights Commission and City Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum are working diligently to help ensure people of all races are protected from hair discrimination in the workplace and in school.

Human Rights Commission Chairman and Reverend Ralph Duncan addressed city council earlier this week to help encourage council to pass legislation called the Crown Act.

The Crown Act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

Ketchum, who is in favor, says the ordinance, if adopted, would affirm that Wheeling is the definition of both a friendly and inclusive city.

It is really important that we are setting a tone in the city of Wheeling that says you are welcome here. That despite your background or your lived experience or your race or your hair texture the city of Wheeling is a welcoming and inclusive place for you and we want to make sure we are reflecting that in the way we behave, but also in the way we govern. Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Councilwoman

This piece of potential of legislation still hasn’t passed at the federal level.

To date, only 11 states have adopted the legislation that prohibits people to be discriminated against because of their natural hair.