Wheeling City Council discusses packed agenda

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a busy Tuesday afternoon inside the Wheeling Council Chambers.

Several topics were discussed, including keeping the Ohio Valley safe from human trafficking and giving kids better ways to have fun.

Council plans to continue playground renovations after passing an ordinance to purchase playground equipment for the North Third Street Park.

Mayor Glenn Elliot also proclaimed January to be ‘Human Trafficking Awareness Month” in the City of Wheeling.

City Council also reminds everyone that a town hall meeting will be held this Friday to discuss the future of the Suspension Bridge.

