Wheeling City Council holding public hearing for proposed safety building

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Discussions about the proposed public safety building in Wheeling have gone on for weeks.

However, the public will be able to voice their concerns to City Council Tuesday evening at a public hearing.

A second reading of the proposal is scheduled for the public hearing as well.

If the proposal is passed, anyone working within the city will have to pay $2 each week for the next 20-25 years, even if you do not reside in Wheeling.

That money will go towards paying for the building, which is set to house the Wheeling Fire and Police Departments.

The public safety building is projected to cost $14.5 million and will be located on 19th Street.

“I just think it is an important issue,” said Bill Ianham, Assistant City Manager of Wheeling. “I think all the residents that are interested in the discussions and talking to their elected representatives, it gives them an opportunity to let them know how they feel.”

Residents and works who would like to speak at Tuesday’s public hearing must signup with the City Clerk before 5:30 p.m.

The public hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m.

If the user fee is passed, it will go into effect on January 1, 2020 and will pay out quarterly throughout its expected length.