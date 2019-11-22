Wheeling City Council list ‘top priority’ projects for 2020

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Plans for the City of Wheeling’s 2020 construction year are being cemented.

The Wheeling Public Works Committee held a meeting Thursday night to discuss an action plan for completion of infrastructure projects within city limits, that will be funded by the city’s weekly $2 user fee going into effect January 1.

According to Bob Herron, Wheeling City Manager, half of the $2 user fee will fund infrastructure and the other will fund the proposed public safety building.

Herron said that during Thursday’s meeting, the committee decided these are the projects topping the list for 2020: Slip repairs on Floral Drive and Glenwood Road, and repairs to the Shilling and Baker St. bridges. These projects will cost under $1million and will include other slip repairs and paving projects. The funding will be dispersed on a pay-as-you-go basis, Herron said.

“The public works committee last night looked at a total of three years worth of projects, which total just under $4 million. The planning process to effectively use those funds has begun and will be on-going as we move forward with this revenue source,” said Herron.

According to Herron, the city is still in negotiations over a location for the public safety building.

