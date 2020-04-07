Wheeling City Council hold virtual meeting, plan for food vendor ordinance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling City Council held their first virtual council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The first unfinished business item from last week had to do with the street vendor ordinance that was tabled for Tuesday’s meeting.

The food vendor ordinance caused a bit of concern to some small business owners when it was brought up in the March meeting.

Council once again tabled the ordinance but are discussing a plan they think is fair for both brick and mortar businesses and food trucks.

Basically, what we want to do in a nutshell is to keep the 100 foot rule, however, relax it in certain areas at the discretion of the City Manager or the Assistant City Manager. Dave Palmer | Councilman 6th Ward

This would give the City Manager and Assistant City Manager the power to place food trucks where they think is fit in the Central Business District (10th – 16th Street, Water Street to Chaplain Street) and the Center Market District (20th – 23rd Street, Main and Market Street).