Wheeling City User Fee goes into effect on New Years Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wheeling Public Safety Building_1531876023088.JPG.jpg

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – January 1, 2020 marks the beginning of the Wheeling City User Fee that will fund a new public safety building.

Anyone who works within the city limits of Wheeling will now pay $2 each week for the next 20 to 25 years.

The public safety building will be the new headquarters for Wheeling Fire and Police Departments.

Wheeling City Council passed the user fee in August despite the public expressing disapproval of the new charge.

Mayor Glenn Elliott says employees in the City of Wheeling will benefit from the proposed public safety building.

