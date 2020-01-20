Wheeling Country Day School gives back for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For many people across the United states, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a good time to sit back and enjoy their day off. But for Wheeling Country Day School, they’re spending it a bit different. Although it may not be traditional, the students and employees take the day to honor MLK by giving back to the community and spreading his legacy.

At Wheeling Country Day School, many students woke up and got ready for another day at school, but today, their learning experience is more authentic.

The best way for these kids to learn is through experience. So, seeing some of the privileges that they have and seeing real world problems and figuring out how to solve them is really what we’re trying to get them to accomplish. JOE JIVIDEN – TEACHER. WHEELING COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL

The students and staff spent their day giving back to the community. Whether it was volunteering at the soup kitchen, animal shelter, or helping the street MOM’s, they each played a part in continuing Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy.

If you don’t have the day of school today, you celebrate it however your family does it. Sometimes you just sit on the couch and watch T.V. but enforcing Martin Luther King’s legacy is going out and doing service to your community and paying them back. BRENNA GARDILL – 6TH GRADE, WHEELING COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL

May of the students have been learning about the great things MLK did in an effort to change the world. Now, they’re trying to give back.

We’re learning about ‘Not So Far from the American Dream.” So, its truly amazing to give back to the community for so many others because, sometimes not everyone has those same opportunities. So, it’s great that we all get to learn about that. HADLEY SCLICK – 6TH GRADE, WHEELING COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL

Several educators from across the Ohio Valley gathered today at the Wheeling YWCA to help influence the kids to create a better them and become stakeholders in the community—no matter their age.

That’s such an important thing. Just being kind to others because that’s such a big problem on social media and everything. So, really, it starts with you. That’s what Martin Luther King would want us to do. HADLEY SCLICK – 6TH GRADE, WHEELING COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL

They say it’s authentic learning like this that helps to inspire the students to create a legacy for themselves.

Because everyone thinks “What’s going to happen to me when I pass away?” For Martin Luther King, if his legacy just rotted away, the world wouldn’t be a better place. BRENNA GARDILL – 6TH GRADE, WHEELING COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL

Wheeling Country Day School has been celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day like this for over a decade.

Latest Posts: