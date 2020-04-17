Wheeling dismantles 3 homeless camps, citing complaints of criminal activity

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) City Manager Robert Herron says it was reports of crimes—not complaints about their appearance—that prompted the city to clear out certain homeless camps.



He says three of the camps—near Tunnel Green, OVMC and the newspaper printing plant—are being removed and cleaned up.



He said those camps have been linked to reports of crimes.



Specifically, he said vehicles owned by Swank Construction employees working on the I-70 Bridges project were entered and ransacked, and the keys to those vehicles were found among the possessions at a homeless camp.



Also, he said businesses in areas near the camps have reported break-ins and vandalism.



He added there have been assaults and fights among the homeless themselves that were serious enough that the police were called.



Herron said he gets complaints “all the time” about the messy appearance of the camps, but he said it was the reports of crimes that necessitated the clean-up of these three.



“We’ve given them the benefit of the doubt for weeks,” Herron said. “And we warned them of the impending clean-up through our partners at Project HOPE. They were given time.”



When asked where the homeless people could go, he said he did not know.



But he said he could not allow them to set up camp and commit crimes in those areas indefinitely.



EDITOR’S NOTE: On Friday, we’ll speak with advocates for the homeless about the camps being dismantled.