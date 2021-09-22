Wheeling firefighter line of duty death recognized internationally

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling Firefighter, who lost his battle to cancer, was just recognized on an international scale.

His brothers he leaves behind at the firehouse say there is no mistaking that Greg Hinzey is a fallen hero.

Badge #11 memorializes all of the firefighters who have lost their battle to cancer in Wheeling, but on an international scale, 1,300 miles away, Lt. Hinzey is being remembered.

He’s definitely a fallen hero. As part of our duties as firefighters, we are exposed to a lot of things and there’s a lot of cancer synonymous with our career. Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling Fire Department

Lt. Greg Hinzey passed away from pancreatic cancer this past year.

The International Association of Firefighters recognizes cancers as a line of duty death.

Because of this, Lt. Hinzey’s widowed wife and youngest daughter headed to Colorado Springs for the ceremony. His name is now etched into the Internation Association of Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

As firefighters we always have a dangerous job, but it goes beyond working the 24/7, 365. And with Lt. Hinzey contracting this cancer, we’re thankful that the IFF recognizes this as a line of duty death. We’re hoping that our state will soon recognize these as well. Tom Haluscak, Local 12 Union President, Wheeling Firefighter

He’ll be remembered as mentor, paramedic, and the whole crew agrees, fighting fires alongside him was an honor in itself.

“Greg Hinzey’s family will be part of our family forever.” Tom Haluscak, Local 12 Union President, Wheeling Firefighter

“If one of your family members was sick, or you had a fire in your home, you would want Greg there. So, that is one of the biggest honors we can say about him.” Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling Fire Department

2021’s ceremony was virtual but Local 12 plans to attend the 2022 in-person ceremony where Lt. Hinzey will again be honored.