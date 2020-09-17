Wheeling firefighters gearing up with tool expected to help with patient care

Wheeling firefighters are gearing up with a new tool they say could enhance patient care without getting up and personal.

It’s called a video laryngoscope.

It gives them the ability to look down into someone’s airway like they’ve always done before… just with more space between them and the patient.

Wheeling firefighters used to do this but would be closer to the person before the Coronavirus situation. They could now stay back while helping someone who isn’t breathing, someone under cardiac arrest, or someone chocking.

This is just an extra piece for them that could help them out.

“It means better outcomes hopefully for the patient, not so much us. It does give us the ability to stay out of their face with the Coronavirus, which is good for our Paramedics and EMTs, but also definitively it should, hopefully, help us with patient care.” Jason Milton, EMS Officer for the Wheeling Fire Department

The tool came in with the help of Coronavirus funding.

It’s only been in service for just a week, but this one hasn’t been used just yet.

Firefighters say this could work on adults, kids, or even someone as young as a baby.

The Wheeling Fire Department is hoping to secure funding for a second one in the fleet.