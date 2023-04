WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–To close out their spring training the Wheeling University football team had their annual red and white game Friday evening.

The Wheeling University Cardinals play their annual red and white spring game at 6:30 p.m. 🏈@WTRF7News @WUCardinals @WheelingU_FB pic.twitter.com/JNedGm5Duz — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 14, 2023

The Cardinals had an outstanding 2022 season, the best in program history.

With a single season record at 7-4 overall and 6-4 in the Mountain East Conference.

Wheeling kicks off their 2023 season on Thursday, August 31st against Seton Hill.

