Wheeling Health Right Offers Outpatient Care for Non-COVID-19 Patients

Wheeling Health Right is opening its doors temporarily if you think you’re sick, but don’t have COVID-19.

You can get receive treatment as early as Monday.

According to medical officials, the clinic is only treating patients suffering from acute illnesses, such as acute upper respiratory infections, strep, the flu, and ear infections. The clinic may then offer you antibiotics, anti-allergy meds, decongestants or another type of affordable treatment.

Medical officials say the treatment could even help patients who are sick and don’t have access to their own doctor or may risk contagion in ER waiting rooms.

“We need to be a part of the solution for the hospitals in this area, as well as the patients in this area. We want to be an integral part of helping to care for people during this Pandemic.” Shawn Core, Clinic Health Director at Wheeling Health Right

Medical officials say any customary income, insurance, and enrollment guidelines are being waived for at least the next couple months.

The clinic is offering outpatient care to treat acute illnesses from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. The clinic is expected to go back to normal enrollment practices once the Pandemic passes.

If you’re experiencing new symptoms of an illness, you should call the clinic at (304) 233-9323 before arriving at the clinic.

