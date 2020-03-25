Wheeling Heritage announces Emergency COVID-19 grants

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Wheeling Heritage announced today that they are accepting applications for their COVID19 Emergency Grants.

These grants are open to a core group of people in the Wheeling Community… Small business owners, artists or entertainers.

These grants were used to fund community events such as festivals and fairs but since all of these things are canceled, Wheeling Heritage wants to focus on supporting self-employed members of the community.

The reason for this focus is because most small business owners, artists and entertainers don’t qualify for government assistance.

Most of them don’t qualify for unemployment, so they rely on this income as their primary source of income so we are directing these funds to those three categories. Even if it just helps them pay their mortgage or pay their utilities or just keeping them able to be in business when this is all over. Alex Weld | Incoming Executive Director, Wheeling Heritage

If you are a small-business owner, artist or entertainer looking for assistance, you can apply for a grant here.

Wheeling Heritage is also asking for donations to help fulfill the 70 grants and counting, if interested in helping your fellow community members, you can donate here.