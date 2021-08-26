Wheeling Heritage Artisan Center Shop opens a new location

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — A new addition has been made to Oglebay’s Carriage House. The Wheeling Heritage Artisan Center has opened their second location inside. The shop‘s purpose is to showcase and promote local artists and small businesses’ work.

Local News from WTRF

Shop Manager, Jenny Perk says by creating this new location they have opened the opportunity to highlight Wheeling’s best.

It brings in a whole different foot path of guests at Oglebay, different people from all over the state, all over the country actually and they can see all the local artists. From food products, up to pottery, glass from Blenko, and Bob Allen, who is the glass blower from downstairs, you can find all kinds of local products. Jenny Perks, shop manager

Perks says they are looking forward to reaching a wider audience and providing a platform for local artists to sell their products.