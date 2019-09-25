Wheeling Heritage to host Cultural Food Tour

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local organization is offering food lovers the opportunity to try some new cuisines this weekend.

Wheeling Heritage is hosting a Cultural Food Tour Saturday.

The self-guided tour kicks at the South Wheeling preservation Alliance Museum.

Participants will be able to try a variety of foods from different cultures, such as Lebanese, German and Ukraine.

We created an event that features center and south Wheeling because historically, we know that’s where a lot of immigrant families settled. So, these groups that are still making these food are still really active and present. And we wanted to showcase that. We hope that it points out to people that we are a lot more similar than different. Betsy Sweeny, Historic Preservation Program Manager of Wheeling Heritage

Tickets for the Food Tour are $20 per person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children under 10-years-old can enjoy the festivities for free.

Additional information can be found on the Wheeling Heritage website.