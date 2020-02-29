Wheeling Heritage names new Executive Director

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Heritage will undergone changes in leadership this summer.

Arch Riley Jr. recently announced that he will step down as Executive Director on June 30 and Alex Weld will take over responsibilities.

Weld began her journey with Wheeling Heritage in 2017 and since September, she has been the organization’s Operation Director.

She previously led the group in marketing and downtown revitalization efforts, but now, Weld will be calling the shots.

I’m very excited. I’ve been with the organization for about three years now and I’ve seen a lot of great changes and some really great work from our staff. So ,I’m really excited for us to continue that work and be at the helm of a really great organization. Alex Weld, Incoming Executive Director – Wheeling Heritage

For additional information on Wheeling Heritage, please visit their website.

