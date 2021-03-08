Wheeling historians say we’ve seen the likes of COVID before under a different name

The Ohio Valley is reminded of an eerily similar virus of 1918 that is breathing down our neck

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We have heard COVID-19 referred to by many as similar to that of the flu, but Wheeling’s history is making it known that’s not far from the truth.

About one year ago two local historians reached into Wheeling’s archives and pulled out something astonishing: Parallels, that at the time, were only in the making.

“Closing down borders, self-isolation, wearing masks,” said one historian. “Belief that maybe the pandemic was over and let’s get back to work. And then, oh no, it’s too soon; let’s shut everything down again,” added the other.

They’re not describing 2020 but 1918: The Spanish Influenza.

We’re reaching the numbers they reached in 1918. I think there was 675,000 deaths in 1918 and we’re currently at 530,000 deaths. Erin Rothenbuehler, Local history specialist with Ohio County Public Library

Remembering the past so we don’t repeat it, or in this case, calling it by a new name.

“The one that really hit hard was the second wave. The Spanish Flu we think of being a three-month period, but it was actually going on for two years,” said Rothenbeuhler.

Health Departments were bustling. Advice was thrown out, similar to Facebook today. We, however, do have the remedy of hand washing which wasn’t recommended 100 years ago.

Keep your bowels clean, that’s going to help, wear heavy clothing and keep your feet dry. There were desperate attempts to associate all these what seem like crazy treatments. I won’t go over COVID, but there were some things proposed that weren’t scientific. And in 1918 that happened a lot more. Sean Duffy, Local history specialist with Ohio County Public Library

Hospital staff were seeing it spread throughout the building. One nurse from Wheeling, Alice Young, is said to be the only World War I female in the military to die at the hands of this flu.

There are differences. H1N1 predominately hit younger folks. This virus was also brought in from troops heading home from war. And the cure?

“Never was a vaccine for H1N1,” said Duffy. “It kind of faded out on its own.”

Rothenbuehler remembers gathering articles before the city-county building closed a day later because of COVID measures. She even rushed to salvage photos from OVMC after its closure.

In a strange twist, this is not Wheeling’s first time losing a hospital right before a health crisis.

There was a third hospital called ‘Haskins Hospital’ that had shut down a few years before the pandemic. And, city officials were actually talking about reopening Haskins Hospital if the other hospitals were overwhelmed. Erin Rothenbuehler, Local history specialist with Ohio County Public Library

Sound familiar?

“The parallels are almost eerie,” said Duffy. Rothenbuehler agreed.

