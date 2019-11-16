Wheeling honors city’s first responders

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Council chambers was packed with firefighters, police officers and their families Friday.

It was the annual City of Wheeling Public Safety Ceremony.

There were firefighters who delivered a baby along the interstate for a woman who didn’t know she was pregnant.

Other firefighters who saved a man trapped inside a vehicle draped in high tension lines.

A police officer who stopped a knife-wielding man in the midst of suicide and who visited him afterward.

There were also new recruits and long-time officers who retired.

Looking through his file, there was an apprehension of an attempted murder suspect in 2006 that was a fugitive from justice on a traffic stop that Deputy Chief Kimball handled, as well as a commendation for stopping a subject who had a loaded pistol at the OVMC Emergency Room. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger of the Wheeling Police Department

First responders received special recognition, lifesaving, meritorious service, department commendations and department milestones.

Officers who received pins or bars for their uniforms had the option of having a family member pin them on.