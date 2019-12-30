Wheeling Hospital adds new service for most advanced NICU in the area

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A partnership between WVU Medicine Children’s and Wheeling Hospital will result in the most advanced neonatal intensive care unit in the area.

The new service will include around the clock in-person coverage of the NICU, a combination of on-site, in-person and live video conference telemedicine services of the Wheeling Hospital Neonatal population, daytime services provided by a neonatologist, night coverage, as well as weekend and holiday coverage.

The team prioritizes keeping families close to home, allowing them to participate more in their infant’s care without having to worry about travel or lodging.

They say this is just the tip of the iceberg for new WVU services being added to Wheeling Hospital in 2020.

Our emergency room, and our hospital service will transfer over to the WVU Medicine umbrella sometime in the spring then we will continue to look into what I call ‘the institute concepts’ of WVU. The Cardiovascular institute, the cancer institute, those types of services. We will continue to partner with WVU to strengthen those service lines in 2020 as well. DOUG HARRISON, CEO OF WHEELING HOSPITAL

They’re hope is to continue to provide and enhance in-care from Pediatrics all the way to Geriatrics in 2020.

