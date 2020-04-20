Wheeling Hospital CEO responds to governor’s order to start preparations for reopening

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued an executive order allowing hospitals in West Virginia to begin working towards fully reopening if certain criteria is met.

CEO of Wheeling Hospital, Doug Harrison, has offered his thoughts on the governor’s comments on Monday.

Wheeling Hospital, like many other hospitals across the State would welcome the opportunity to begin doing priority surgical cases again as long as they are done in accordance with proper screening of patients and continuation of our COVID-19 policies. Many people have put off these surgical procedures as long as they can and are now in need of the surgical intervention. We will trust our physicians to help determine those priority cases and perform them safely within our hospital. Doug Harrison, CEO – Wheeling Hospital

Hospitals can begin submitting requests for state review on Monday, April 27. Elective surgeries cannot start before approval.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will continue to take all necessary procedures to make sure all patients and staff are safe.

Latest Posts: