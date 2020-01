WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The holiday season has came and gone but Wheeling Hospital continues to be in the spirit of giving.

Wheeling Hospital Executive Vice President Kareen Simon and Director of Safety and Security John Sebring, gifted 12 bulletproof vests to the Wheeling Fire Department on Monday.

Wheeling Fire Chief Larry Helms, firefighter/EMT Robert Waldron, and paramedics, Eric Touvelle and St. Chris Derrow, were all present for a donation.

Latest Posts: