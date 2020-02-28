Wheeling Hospital hosts fourth annual “Heart and Soul”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Hospital held an evening of celebration for female survivors of heart disease and vascular disease on Thursday.

The fourth annual “Heart and Soul” was sponsored by the hospital’s cardiac services departments and the Community Education and Outreach Department. Each attendee was able to bring one guest with them to the event for free. The guest speaker for this year’s Heart and Soul was Wheeling Hospital cardiologist Dr. John Wurtzbacher.

“We talked about turning inactivity into activity,” Dr. Wurtzbacher told 7News. “Activity and exercise as a mean of risk reduction.”

Heart and Soul included a light meal, a basket raffle and door prizes. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cardiac Resource Fund, which helps participants in Wheeling Hospital’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program.