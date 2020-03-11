Wheeling Hospital/ Affiliates limiting visitors in light of COVID-19 threat

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- Prompted by the increased COVID-19 threat, Wheeling Hospital has decided to limit patient visits.

Beginning immediately, just one visitor per patient at a time will be permitted at the hospital and Harrison Community Hospital. Visitation has been halted completely at the Continuous Care Center.

“We know visiting patients in our care is very important to their loved ones. But it is our hope everyone understands we’re taking these steps to protect our patients and the visitors,” said CEO Douglass Harrison. “We’re also urging staff and visitors to observe strict hand hygiene.”

The hospital also has temporarily suspended seminars and symposiums held at its facilities, as well as support groups, and community education and outreach events.