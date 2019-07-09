Wheeling Hospital Names Chief Medical Officer

Wheeling Hospital has named ,Michael Campsey, M.D.,Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Campsey serves as an assistant professor of medicine in the WVU School of Medicine Section of Cardiology and Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery. He will continue to see patients at the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute in addition to his CMO duties at Wheeling Hospital.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Campsey to the team and look forward to working closely with him as we take this next step in continuing the many great things happening here at Wheeling Hospital.” Douglass Harrison- CEO of Wheeling Hospital

Campsey will serve as the liaison between Wheeling Hospital’s doctors and senior staff.

As CMO, Campsey has the primary responsibility of managing Wheeling Hospital’s doctors to provide safe, effective medical services to the public. He will keep the medical staff up to date on changing health regulations. In addition, he will offer clinical guidance to physicians, innovate policy changes, ensure Joint Commission compliance, initiate quality improvement efforts and evaluate quality of services