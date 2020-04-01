Wheeling Hospital now testing the most vulnerable

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Hospital is starting to test our most vulnerable residents in nursing homes, rehabilitation and long term care providers.The goal is to test in the facility so the at-risk population is staying protected from the outside world.

Health officials say it’s on a call-and-ask basis. This individualized testing means residents can stay put rather than being transported to the emergency room.

Right now, two Wheeling Hospital staff members have been given this new role, but there is a backup team of nurses ready if need be.

We have had requests of patients who have been in nursing homes to be tested, but not any individualized request to come into the facility.

Really, we chose to do this measure now because we were seeing more individuals in our emergency department with signs and symptoms, so to protect that vulnerable patient population in those nursing homes, we wanted to make an effort in the nursing homes to keep them in their current state. Heidi Porter, Wheeling Hospital’s VP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs

Nurse navigators will triage the patient over the phone and if its determined they have symptoms, the test will be performed at the facility.

For residents who need tested, the facility can use the hospital’s COVID-19 one-call-number at 304-221-3995.