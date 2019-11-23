Wheeling Island Casino donates more than 300 turkeys

Local News

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Each year, the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack donates hundreds of turkeys to local organizations during their ‘Turkey Day of Giving.’

Seven organizations collectively received 322 frozen turkeys from the casino on Friday, which will be redistributed to the hungry.

We will use some of them for our Thanksgiving meal which is Wednesday and then for our kids program on Wednesday night, and then the rest of them, we will use throughout the year, and that will help sustain us throughout the year.

Laura Mendoza, Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

The casino gave away an additional 1,300 turkeys to their employees and guests on Thursday.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter