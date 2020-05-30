Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack sets sights on June 5 reopening

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack has set a targeted reopening date for June 5.

Under guidelines set by Gov. Jim Justice, casinos across the Mountain State are allowed to reopen next Friday.

Officials are currently constructing a program that will ensure the well-being of guests once the facility reopens.

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack is expected to announce an official opening date shortly, along with additional details for their reopening plan.

