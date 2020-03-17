Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack to close temporarily

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In coordination with the West Virginia Lottery and the State of West Virginia, the Wheeling Island Hotel-Racetrack-Casino is acting to temporarily close the venue beginning at 6:00 a.m., March 18 until further notice.

The hotel will remain open for checkout through 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, to accommodate overnight guests. The casino will close to all guests at noon tomorrow. All activities are canceled, including casino promotions.

Wheeling Island Hotel-Racetrack-Casino will remain in close touch with state and county health officials and looks forward to reopening their property and continuing to provide a clean, safe environment.

Information will be updated on their website at www.wheelingisland.com and via Facebook as details become available.

