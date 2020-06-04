Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack set to open Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You might have a chance to find your luck Friday if you like gambling.

It’s been a three-month-long wait since the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack last opened, and it’s only one day away from opening again.

But the Casino may not be exactly the way you remember it due to the new safety measures.

All over there’s signs and stickers to remind you to social distance. Officials say you must wear your own masks, and your temperature will be taken once you get here. The Casino itself will only be half as full. Some of the slot machines will be turned off for social distancing.

The Casino has had the time to deep clean over the last week, and are anxiously waiting for tomorrow morning.

“we are so enthusiastic to get open again. It has been a long time coming, and our employees are excited to get back to work. We’re excited to open to our guests. With all the precautions and measures we’re taking, we’re confidence that we will have a safe environment for people to visit.” kim Florence, President and General Manager of Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack

All of these safety measures are part of their “Play it Safe Program”, which focuses on keeping the Casino more sanitized and cleaned.

Officials tell me the Casino is partners with the state, as well as the city of Wheeling, to provide tax revenues to help the state.