Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack to remain open despite health concerns

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials announced Friday that the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack will remain open despite recent health concerns amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Delaware North, the parent company of Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, will continue to monitor the situation and are taking the appropriate measures to ensure the safety of their guests and staff at all venues.

Officials will utilize the following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Expanding sanitizing protocols and bolstering cleaning services throughout our venue.

Placing hand sanitizer stations at locations across the property for use by guests and employees.

Posting notifications for our employees and guests on the importance of handwashing.

Advising associates who feel sick to remain at home.

