Wheeling Main Street Project not “city-driven,” says Mayor

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott clarified who is responsible for securing the funding for the city’s Main Street Project.

This comes after the city failed to receive a nearly $16 million federal grant it had applied for. Instead of giving that money to Wheeling, the U.S. Department of Transportation rewarded the grant to the I-64 project in Southern West Virginia.

Mayor Elliott wants to see the rejuvenation of the downtown roads, but on certain streets, it isn’t up to the city.

“The streets downtown, Main and Market Street, 10th and 16th Street, and then the Eoff and Chapline extensions to Route 2 are all state property, not city property,” said Elliott. “This project predates the city council, it predates my time in office, it was negotiated with the state in connection with The Health Plan when they were coming downtown and it is a comprehensive re-streetscape for the entire downtown. It’s not a city-driven project although we’re certainly interested in seeing it go through.”

He adds that the city has done everything it can to secure funding for those roads.

