Wheeling Man Facing Charges After Allegedly Punching Dog, ‘Uppercutting’ Pregnant Woman

(WTRF)- A Wheeling man is facing felony charges after allegedly punching a pit bull mix and a pregnant woman over the weekend.

Police say they were dispatched to an apartment on Huron street in Wheeling regarding a physical domestic call.

According to a criminal complaint, a man identified as Terrance Belle, struck a woman while she was sleeping.

The woman told police that she was about six months pregnant.

The woman stated in the complaint that she watched her pitbull mix named ‘King’ also get punched with a closed fist.

According to the complaint, the woman was also choked and bit before she ran away from Belle.

Belle would later catch up to the woman and uppercut the woman in the stomach.

The woman stated that Belle was aware of her being pregnant since November of 2020.

Belle is facing charges of malicious assault, animal cruelty, and breaking and entering.

Belle is currently in the Northern Regional Jail on $50,000 cash only bond